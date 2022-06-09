Sign up
Photo 2859
3 - 2 - 1 ... Lift Off!
A lucky shot -- I was photographing the duck when it suddenly too flight, leaving a spray of water and water trail behind. Great fun to see this appear on my screen!
Wishing everyone a good weekend!
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
1
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3976
photos
419
followers
163
following
783% complete
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th May 2022 8:56am
flight
,
duck
,
bif
,
beaver_island
,
millers_marsh
,
b-i-f
Joan Robillard
ace
Love the water trail
June 11th, 2022
