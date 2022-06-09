Previous
3 - 2 - 1 ... Lift Off! by taffy
3 - 2 - 1 ... Lift Off!

A lucky shot -- I was photographing the duck when it suddenly too flight, leaving a spray of water and water trail behind. Great fun to see this appear on my screen!
Wishing everyone a good weekend!
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
Joan Robillard ace
Love the water trail
June 11th, 2022  
