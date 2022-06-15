Sign up
Photo 2863
Flower Dream: White Iris
I've been working on this series for a few years, of a bud dreaming of the flower it will become. Thanks to a friend's beautiful iris section in her garden, I have this composition. Her garden is quite amazing, totally fun to photograph there.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
3
4
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3980
photos
418
followers
163
following
784% complete
View this month »
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th June 2022 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rain
,
island
,
beaver
,
ter-flower_dreams
,
white_iris
Milanie
ace
What a super composition of the two irises and how nicely you caught the twinkle of the raindrops
June 19th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Excellent composition, well done
June 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous - great selective focus & detail ,on this beautiful white Iris , So classy against the dark green backdrop ! fav
June 19th, 2022
