Previous
Next
Flower Dream: White Iris by taffy
Photo 2863

Flower Dream: White Iris

I've been working on this series for a few years, of a bud dreaming of the flower it will become. Thanks to a friend's beautiful iris section in her garden, I have this composition. Her garden is quite amazing, totally fun to photograph there.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
784% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a super composition of the two irises and how nicely you caught the twinkle of the raindrops
June 19th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Excellent composition, well done
June 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - great selective focus & detail ,on this beautiful white Iris , So classy against the dark green backdrop ! fav
June 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise