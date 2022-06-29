Previous
Cotton Candy in the Sky by taffy
Photo 2870

Cotton Candy in the Sky

Sunset tonight was unremarkable until the very very end. Then, it was quite pretty.
29th June 2022

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
786% complete

Photo Details

Rick
Beautiful capture. That's why I never leave as soon as the sun has set. There is usually always more to come, just as you have captured.
June 30th, 2022  
