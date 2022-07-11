Previous
A Dahlia's Dream by taffy
A Dahlia's Dream

This is one for my 'flower dreams' series where I juxtapose a bud and the flower it is dreaming of becoming. Dahlia's have become one of my favorite flowers as they have such a long process from bud to flower to decline.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Taffy

taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 12th, 2022  
Babs
Dahlia's are one of my favourite flowers too, can't wait for ours to flower again. What a lovely colour.
July 12th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen
Lovely! Neat concept and a wonderful color
July 12th, 2022  
