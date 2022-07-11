Sign up
Photo 2878
A Dahlia's Dream
This is one for my 'flower dreams' series where I juxtapose a bud and the flower it is dreaming of becoming. Dahlia's have become one of my favorite flowers as they have such a long process from bud to flower to decline.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
3
0
Taffy
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
red
flower
bud
dahlia
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 12th, 2022
Babs
Dahlia's are one of my favourite flowers too, can't wait for ours to flower again. What a lovely colour.
July 12th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
Lovely! Neat concept and a wonderful color
July 12th, 2022
