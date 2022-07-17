Sign up
Photo 2880
Lily Dreams of Growing Up
Another in my "flower dream" series, with a bud dreaming of the flower it will become. It's a fun DoF exercise to have the bud clear, enough of the flower, and decent bokeh beyond, so I learn a lot with each attempt.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
3
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3997
photos
421
followers
163
following
789% complete
View this month »
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
17th July 2022 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
garden
,
lily
,
ter-flowerdreams
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2022
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 18th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
I love this series!
July 18th, 2022
