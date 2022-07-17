Previous
Lily Dreams of Growing Up by taffy
Lily Dreams of Growing Up

Another in my "flower dream" series, with a bud dreaming of the flower it will become. It's a fun DoF exercise to have the bud clear, enough of the flower, and decent bokeh beyond, so I learn a lot with each attempt.
Taffy

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2022  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
July 18th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
I love this series!
July 18th, 2022  
