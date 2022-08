This is the last one I'm posting from the night sky photo shoot a few evenings ago. For this one, I took three images vertically to create a pano. I rotated them 90 degrees so that LR would know how to stitch them together, and then once it did its magic, I rotated it back and cropped it into a standard vertical size. I learned this from @jokota (thank you!) and it works fairly well if the tripod is steady. It gives me more height with less distortion than my widest angle lens.