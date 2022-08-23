Sign up
Photo 2894
Sand Hill Crane Tries Moving Hay-Bale
Our local, beaver island celebrities -- a small group of sandhill cranes. My SIL and I were out looking for them and they were most cooperative as they wandered around the bales of hay, then took off right in front of us.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
3
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4011
photos
411
followers
164
following
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
Tags
hay_bales
,
sandhill_cranes
JackieR
ace
What fabulous timing and quick reactions by you
August 24th, 2022
Marloes
ace
Wonderfully caught in flight.
August 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! fun title and great timing and capture of the crane taking off just in front of the hay-bale ! fav
August 24th, 2022
