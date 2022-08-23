Previous
Next
Sand Hill Crane Tries Moving Hay-Bale by taffy
Photo 2894

Sand Hill Crane Tries Moving Hay-Bale

Our local, beaver island celebrities -- a small group of sandhill cranes. My SIL and I were out looking for them and they were most cooperative as they wandered around the bales of hay, then took off right in front of us.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What fabulous timing and quick reactions by you
August 24th, 2022  
Marloes ace
Wonderfully caught in flight.
August 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! fun title and great timing and capture of the crane taking off just in front of the hay-bale ! fav
August 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise