Moon Rises over Beaver Island

I traveled "all the way over" (15 minutes) to the east side, sitting with a friend on her beach to see the full moon rising over Lake Michigan. Despite the haze, it didn't disappoint!

Taken with Tamron 150-600mm at the fullest telephoto to focus in on the moon. The color was fantastic and, as the moon rose, faded away to the typical white.

Thank you for your wonderful response to the butterflies' "lunch date!"