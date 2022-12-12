Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2924
Arenal Hot Springs at Sunrise
Sunrise on the way to birdwatching at Arenal Hanging Bridges. These are the hot springs fed by Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica. Many more bird photos to come, but thought it was time for a little change. This is such a beautiful country!
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4041
photos
397
followers
162
following
801% complete
View this month »
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
12th December 2022 5:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
sunrise
,
costa_rica
,
hot_springs
Corinne C
ace
Superb photo
December 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful scenic view! Magical with the rising mist and the light rays! fav
December 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close