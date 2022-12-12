Previous
Arenal Hot Springs at Sunrise by taffy
Arenal Hot Springs at Sunrise

Sunrise on the way to birdwatching at Arenal Hanging Bridges. These are the hot springs fed by Arenal Volcano in Costa Rica. Many more bird photos to come, but thought it was time for a little change. This is such a beautiful country!
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
Corinne C ace
Superb photo
December 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful scenic view! Magical with the rising mist and the light rays! fav
December 12th, 2022  
