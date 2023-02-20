Sign up
Photo 2960
Saguaro Landscape
No need to comment...may never catch up!
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
3
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4079
photos
392
followers
164
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd February 2023 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
saguaro
,
for2023
,
flashofred2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So arid and rugged, with the cacti standing tall.
February 22nd, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great rugged textures and pov
February 22nd, 2023
Nick
ace
I know the feeling, lol!
February 22nd, 2023
