Sunday Afternoon Grocery Run in Siena by taffy
Photo 2965

Sunday Afternoon Grocery Run in Siena

I loved this woman's blue fur coat, which caught my eye as she walked to her home across the piazza. Siena was such a beautiful city from architecture to food to people.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details

Hazel ace
Love your composition with the colour bottom right where, I understand, the eye rests last and takes most note.....
March 6th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Love this street shot
March 6th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
What a wonderful door! Love her coat!! Great composition Taffy of course!!
March 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great street shot - that blue coat is certainly an eye catcher!
March 6th, 2023  
