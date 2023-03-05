Sign up
Photo 2965
Sunday Afternoon Grocery Run in Siena
I loved this woman's blue fur coat, which caught my eye as she walked to her home across the piazza. Siena was such a beautiful city from architecture to food to people.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Tags
blue
,
street-photography
,
siena
,
ter-italy
,
architectural_elements
Hazel
ace
Love your composition with the colour bottom right where, I understand, the eye rests last and takes most note.....
March 6th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Love this street shot
March 6th, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
What a wonderful door! Love her coat!! Great composition Taffy of course!!
March 6th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great street shot - that blue coat is certainly an eye catcher!
March 6th, 2023
