Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2967
Fog Lifts in the Tuscan Countryside
Just outside of PIenza, I was able to spend the morning with a professional photographer to photograph various sights in the area. We started at sunrise, in the midst of the dense fog. It was fascinating to watch it lift and fall.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4089
photos
390
followers
163
following
813% complete
View this month »
2962
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
6th March 2023 10:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
landscape
,
italy
,
pienza
,
ter-italy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an amazing view! fabulous ! fav
March 14th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
you have captured both the richness of the vegetation and the wonderful atmosphere created by the mist rolling around the hills at the back.
March 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture of this great landscape
March 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close