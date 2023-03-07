Previous
Fog Lifts in the Tuscan Countryside by taffy
Photo 2967

Fog Lifts in the Tuscan Countryside

Just outside of PIenza, I was able to spend the morning with a professional photographer to photograph various sights in the area. We started at sunrise, in the midst of the dense fog. It was fascinating to watch it lift and fall.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Taffy

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an amazing view! fabulous ! fav
March 14th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
you have captured both the richness of the vegetation and the wonderful atmosphere created by the mist rolling around the hills at the back.
March 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture of this great landscape
March 14th, 2023  
