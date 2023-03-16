Previous
Pair of Orchids by taffy
Photo 2971

Pair of Orchids

The Chicago Botanical Gardens is holding their annual orchid show. This year had quite an impressive variety. These were among my favorite but there were so many unusual one, it was hard to choose among them.
Taffy

amyK ace
Exotic and gorgeous
March 19th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
March 19th, 2023  
