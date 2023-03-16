Sign up
Photo 2971
Pair of Orchids
The Chicago Botanical Gardens is holding their annual orchid show. This year had quite an impressive variety. These were among my favorite but there were so many unusual one, it was hard to choose among them.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
2
5
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4091
photos
390
followers
163
following
813% complete
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
16th March 2023 1:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
orchid
amyK
ace
Exotic and gorgeous
March 19th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
March 19th, 2023
