Previous
Photo 3006
Hi Honey! I'm Home!
Another in what will like be a set of pelican scenes. Taken at Seal Beach (or Seal Rock, or something like that) in La Jolla, CA
Thank you for your comments - some very funny - on the awkward landing posted earlier.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
4126
photos
372
followers
160
following
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
Tags
bird
,
pelican
,
landing
,
bird-in-flight
