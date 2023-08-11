Previous
Big Dipper Observes Aurora Borealis by taffy
Big Dipper Observes Aurora Borealis

A text last night notifying me the northern lights were possible and a quick trip down to the beach.
SO worth it. I was able to photograph these for over a half-hour and finally was just too tired and had to go to sleep. I suspect if I'd been with others, I'd have stayed a lot longer!
This is the Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, over Beaver Island, with Big Dipper watching over it (upper left corner). Three images combined to form a square pano (the images were quite close to one another but I wanted to get both the Dipper and the shoreline and couldn't fit it in with the 20mm). Can't wait to process the rest!

Taffy

Elisa Smith ace
So good.
August 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Absolutely awesome, even though it is from last year.
August 12th, 2024  
Taffy ace
@ludwigsdiana No, taken last night. Have to fix date on camera! Just checked and when I adjusted time zone I hit the wrong year. Thanks for the heads up!
August 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh I am SO jealous! A lifelong ambition to see the Northern Lights and have not managed it yet. This is a stunning photo, well done.
August 12th, 2024  
