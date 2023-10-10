Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3043
The Library of Ephesus
Filling in a few missing days. This was the most dramatic of the ruins I've seen, reconstructed in the 1970s from fragments.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4167
photos
364
followers
161
following
834% complete
View this month »
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
10th October 2023 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
antiquity
,
ter-turkey
,
ephesus_library
,
ancient_ruins
,
ancient_artifacts
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing reconstruction, and absolutely stunned at the size and scale of this , once I noticed all the people milling around ! Well done in B/W!
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close