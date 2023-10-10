Previous
The Library of Ephesus by taffy
The Library of Ephesus

Filling in a few missing days. This was the most dramatic of the ruins I've seen, reconstructed in the 1970s from fragments.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing reconstruction, and absolutely stunned at the size and scale of this , once I noticed all the people milling around ! Well done in B/W!
October 15th, 2023  
