Photo 3045
On the Road to Antalya
No need to comment, just filling in missing days.
Turkey is a mountainous country and the scenery as we traveled from one point to another was beautiful -- sometimes a gorgeous turquoise coastline, others dramatic mountain ranges.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
2
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4176
photos
364
followers
161
following
836% complete
3048
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
14th October 2023 4:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountains
,
ter-turkey
Corinne C
ace
Great pic
November 2nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the ruggedness of all the mountains and gre tones and textures! fav
November 2nd, 2023
