On the Road to Antalya by taffy
Photo 3045

On the Road to Antalya

No need to comment, just filling in missing days.
Turkey is a mountainous country and the scenery as we traveled from one point to another was beautiful -- sometimes a gorgeous turquoise coastline, others dramatic mountain ranges.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Taffy

@taffy
Corinne C ace
Great pic
November 2nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the ruggedness of all the mountains and gre tones and textures! fav
November 2nd, 2023  
