Horse Enjoys Morning Light in Kayakoy

Returned from Turkey with memories and apparently pneumonia and finally feeling almost-normal. So its time to return to photo processing! Our guide constantly reminded us that they are horse people, not camel riders. The With their nomadic history horses are key to their culture (camels, on the other hand, served as pack animals). This horse lives in Kayakoy, once a vibrant village (since the 14th century) for people in Turkey of Greek descent, now a ghost town, abandoned in 1923 after the Greek-Turkish war, hit by an earthquake, and now a UNESCO site in the Fethiye region.