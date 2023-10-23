Previous
Morning Light in Kayakoy by taffy
Photo 3052

Morning Light in Kayakoy

This is the Unesco site that I described in yesterday's post of the horse. I was intrigued at the contrast between the ruins and signs of growth as nature begins to plant its own roots in this abandoned mountain village.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Ososki ace
Well observed and captured morning light
November 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise