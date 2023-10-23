Sign up
Previous
Photo 3052
Morning Light in Kayakoy
This is the Unesco site that I described in yesterday's post of the horse. I was intrigued at the contrast between the ruins and signs of growth as nature begins to plant its own roots in this abandoned mountain village.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
morning_light
,
kayakoy_turkey
,
abandoned_village
,
nature_v_humankind
Bill Ososki
ace
Well observed and captured morning light
November 1st, 2023
