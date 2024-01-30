Previous
A Beautiful Tucson Sunset by taffy
Photo 3074

A Beautiful Tucson Sunset

We've been hearing about these gorgeous sunsets but hadn't seen a single one in the week we've been here...until tonight. This one more than made up for it!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
842% complete

eDorre
Wow!
January 31st, 2024  
Pam Knowler
Glorious sunset!
January 31st, 2024  
julia
Spectacular..
January 31st, 2024  
Cathy 💫
Stunning sunset, I love the sky blue and different shades of pink and yellow clouds. Great pic
January 31st, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Fabulous sky!
January 31st, 2024  
Babs
Wow what a fabulous sky. fav.
January 31st, 2024  
Bec
It sure did! Stunning
January 31st, 2024  
