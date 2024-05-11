Previous
A Lone Walker by taffy
A Lone Walker

Not much time for photography these days, but at least I had my iPhone with me at the main post office in Chicago. With only 3 nights left in our much-loved condo, feeling a little sad!
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
