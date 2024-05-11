Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3109
A Lone Walker
Not much time for photography these days, but at least I had my iPhone with me at the main post office in Chicago. With only 3 nights left in our much-loved condo, feeling a little sad!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4232
photos
353
followers
157
following
851% complete
View this month »
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
Latest from all albums
3104
946
3105
3106
947
3107
3108
3109
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th May 2024 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
chicago
,
columns
,
streetphotography
,
street_photography
,
urban_grit
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close