Previous
Photo 3110
One, Two, Three
Walkers on a sunny day, seen from above as they crossed the bridge below.
Move Our Day is tomorrow -- yikes!
13th May 2024
13th May 24
2
2
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4233
photos
353
followers
157
following
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
946
3105
3106
947
3107
3108
3109
3110
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th May 2024 5:49pm
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
chicago
,
street_photography
,
long_shadows
Casablanca
ace
Love those high contrast shadows. Moving out tomorrow?? Wow, that was fast! All the best.
May 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Excellent!
May 13th, 2024
