Peaceful Time at the Praca do Comércio

We have begun a long-planned trip to Portugal and Amalfi, what seemed a good idea when planning it before we had any thought of moving. Hoping it provides a much needed break from thoughts of moving and a totally fun, low-stakes, new adventure. This is the main plaza in Lisbon, off the Tejo River and site of much activity throughout the day. Taken after dinner as the city quiets down.