Previous
Zen instead of Whoosh! by taffy
Photo 3123

Zen instead of Whoosh!

It's wonderful to be 'home' on Beaver Island, to be in one place for 4 months feels idyllic. Settling in always takes a week or so, but we're making good progress. And after arriving in the rain, the sun is out, life is good!
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
What a fun piece of art. May this dog bring you some relaxation and peacefulness.
June 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
June 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Sounds idyllic once you settle
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise