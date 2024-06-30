Sign up
Previous
Photo 3123
Zen instead of Whoosh!
It's wonderful to be 'home' on Beaver Island, to be in one place for 4 months feels idyllic. Settling in always takes a week or so, but we're making good progress. And after arriving in the rain, the sun is out, life is good!
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
30th June 2024 5:44pm
Tags
begonias
,
beaver_island
,
buddy_buddha
,
bi_garden
Kathy
ace
What a fun piece of art. May this dog bring you some relaxation and peacefulness.
June 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
June 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Sounds idyllic once you settle
June 30th, 2024
