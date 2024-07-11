Previous
Same Sunset, Different Angle, Different Color by taffy
Same Sunset, Different Angle, Different Color

Another view of the Beaver Island sunset last night from a slightly different angle, changing from bright orange to the softer purples and pinks.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
