Previous
Bee Visits a Yellow Flower by taffy
Photo 3128

Bee Visits a Yellow Flower

While I tend to images other than flowers, with all the gardens in bloom and activity among the insects, I enjoy putting my macro to use.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
856% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great POV and superb shot
July 14th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fv!
July 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb ! fav
July 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant!
July 14th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done!
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise