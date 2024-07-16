Previous
Dahlia Among the Solar Lights by taffy
Photo 3129

Dahlia Among the Solar Lights

Jim was charging the solar lights on an outdoor table, using the free space around a dahlia I'd yet to plant. When I looked outside that evening, I thought the scene looked unusual and interesting.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like a space plant of some sort.
July 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well spotted, it looks beautiful.
July 19th, 2024  
Rick ace
Interesting arrangement. Cool capture.
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise