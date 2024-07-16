Sign up
Previous
Photo 3129
Dahlia Among the Solar Lights
Jim was charging the solar lights on an outdoor table, using the free space around a dahlia I'd yet to plant. When I looked outside that evening, I thought the scene looked unusual and interesting.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
3
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4252
photos
350
followers
155
following
857% complete
View this month »
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th July 2024 2:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lighting
,
dahlia
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like a space plant of some sort.
July 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Well spotted, it looks beautiful.
July 19th, 2024
Rick
ace
Interesting arrangement. Cool capture.
July 19th, 2024
