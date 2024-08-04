Conductor's Arrival for A Night at the Opera

A little fun with high-key abstract photography and an amazing musical evening. This was conductor Robert Nordling's entrance for "A Night at the Opera," closing night of the 2024 Beaver Island Baroque on Beaver Festival.

The opera was an abbreviated version of Marriage of Figaro, a very funny production that made the most of the full chamber orchestra and six vocalists, all on one stage at the Beaver Island Community Center. And surprising for such a little island, two leads are well known international opera stars, One grew up spending summers on the island with her grandparents and singing as a teenager for open mic nights. Her husband and she vacation here and occasionally perform. It was definitely a night to remember -- even for a non-opera fan like me!

(As Event Photographer, I'm the only one allowed to photograph during the concerts, so it's quite a thrill for that reason too and well worth the work from volunteering to photograph a week of events!).

