Previous
Photo 3131
Mating Monarchs
On the golf course this morning, I spotted several pairs of monarchs and, given how I was playing, wished I'd had my camera instead of my clubs! Taken with iPhone, edited as best I could in LR and PS.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Tags
butterflies
monarchs
gloria jones
ace
Amazing nature capture
August 9th, 2024
