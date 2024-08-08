Previous
Mating Monarchs by taffy
Photo 3131

Mating Monarchs

On the golf course this morning, I spotted several pairs of monarchs and, given how I was playing, wished I'd had my camera instead of my clubs! Taken with iPhone, edited as best I could in LR and PS.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
857% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Amazing nature capture
August 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise