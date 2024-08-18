Sign up
Previous
Photo 3134
Sun Sets Over High Island
An attempt at minimalism using the setting sun as my subject (and an uninteresting, cloudless sky). Taken from Beaver Island, looking west to other islands in the archipelago in northern Lake Michigan.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
3
4
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4257
photos
340
followers
153
following
858% complete
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
3134
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th August 2024 8:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
lake_michigan
,
beaver_island
,
bonners_landing
Corinne C
ace
Splendid
August 19th, 2024
Diane
ace
Wonderful!
August 19th, 2024
summerfield
ace
aces!
August 19th, 2024
