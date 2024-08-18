Previous
Sun Sets Over High Island by taffy
Sun Sets Over High Island

An attempt at minimalism using the setting sun as my subject (and an uninteresting, cloudless sky). Taken from Beaver Island, looking west to other islands in the archipelago in northern Lake Michigan.
Taffy

Corinne C ace
Splendid
August 19th, 2024  
Diane ace
Wonderful!
August 19th, 2024  
summerfield ace
aces!
August 19th, 2024  
