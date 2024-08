Moonrise Over Paradise Bay

The super-bluemoon provided a wonderful and different dark sky photo op. Since we only get the moon setting, I drove into 'town' to await its appearance and was not disappointed. As it rose in the sky, it began to fade from the bright reddish-orange that characterized it when it was right at the horizon. This is the main harbor for boats coming and going from Beaver Island, and Whiskey Point Lighthouse is constantly visible.