Happy, Happy Frogs by taffy
Photo 3136

Happy, Happy Frogs

These two were hanging out on a moss-covered log above Peter's Pond. I loved their broad smiles.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Taffy

Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful image, sharp as a tack!
August 25th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, they do look happy! That is very sweet. I like the texture of the moss too.
August 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
August 25th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Great catch!
August 25th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Well they do look happy!
August 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Great nature shot...super details
August 25th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
So good :-)
August 25th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Cute capture!
August 25th, 2024  
Kartia ace
They look dip dyed, love it ♥️
August 25th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
happy as you can be
August 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - such a smile on their faces ,makes me smile too !! fav
August 25th, 2024  
