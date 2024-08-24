Sign up
Photo 3136
Happy, Happy Frogs
These two were hanging out on a moss-covered log above Peter's Pond. I loved their broad smiles.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
11
10
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4259
photos
339
followers
152
following
859% complete
17
11
10
main_album
NIKON Z 8
24th August 2024 12:18pm
Public
green
,
frogs
,
moss
,
beaver_island
,
frog-couple
,
frog-friends
,
#frog-relationship-goals
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful image, sharp as a tack!
August 25th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, they do look happy! That is very sweet. I like the texture of the moss too.
August 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
August 25th, 2024
Vincent
ace
Great catch!
August 25th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Well they do look happy!
August 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Great nature shot...super details
August 25th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
So good :-)
August 25th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Cute capture!
August 25th, 2024
Kartia
ace
They look dip dyed, love it ♥️
August 25th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
happy as you can be
August 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful - such a smile on their faces ,makes me smile too !! fav
August 25th, 2024
