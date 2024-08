A Lone Spike in the Aurora

I'm now on the Beaver Island Aurora text alert system (informal) on the island and headed out when I learned the northern lights were 'out.' What fun, though there wasn't a lot of activity (learning new phrases: spikes, fences), the color was beautiful.

Several have asked -- to the naked eye, we'd see white shapes (clouds are dark gray), but the back of the camera (and an iPhone) shows the color that is present.

Taken with Z8 and 20mm lens, processed in LR and PS.