Big Dipper Observes the Aurora Borealis by taffy
Big Dipper Observes the Aurora Borealis

The night sky tonight was a joy to photograph, between the bright constellations, northern lights, milky way, and even a meteor shower! And it was as clear as could be, comfortable temperature, and no wind. Feeling very fortunate.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Lois ace
Super capture of it all!! Very special night sky!!
September 30th, 2024  
Diane ace
Magical. Sounds like a wonderful night!
September 30th, 2024  
