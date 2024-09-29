Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3145
Big Dipper Observes the Aurora Borealis
The night sky tonight was a joy to photograph, between the bright constellations, northern lights, milky way, and even a meteor shower! And it was as clear as could be, comfortable temperature, and no wind. Feeling very fortunate.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4268
photos
336
followers
151
following
861% complete
View this month »
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th September 2024 10:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
northernlights
,
auroraborealis
,
beaver_island
,
big_dipper
Lois
ace
Super capture of it all!! Very special night sky!!
September 30th, 2024
Diane
ace
Magical. Sounds like a wonderful night!
September 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close