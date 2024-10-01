Previous
Minimalism at Sunset by taffy
Minimalism at Sunset

With the totally clear sky, sunsets have mostly been a solid, though pretty, color. So, instead of photographing the sunset itself, I've been playing around with it as a background to various beach plants.
Taffy

Casablanca ace
That's a classic. Works so well.
October 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely, artful image
October 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful with the sunset behind it. Great pov.
October 3rd, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
⭐️❤️⭐️
October 3rd, 2024  
