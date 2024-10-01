Sign up
Previous
Photo 3146
Minimalism at Sunset
With the totally clear sky, sunsets have mostly been a solid, though pretty, color. So, instead of photographing the sunset itself, I've been playing around with it as a background to various beach plants.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
4
4
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4269
photos
336
followers
151
following
861% complete
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th September 2024 4:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
minimalism
,
beaver_island
,
bonnerslanding
Casablanca
ace
That's a classic. Works so well.
October 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely, artful image
October 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful with the sunset behind it. Great pov.
October 3rd, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️❤️⭐️
October 3rd, 2024
