Cacti in Conversation by taffy
Photo 3153

Cacti in Conversation

I began to wonder, when I saw these two, what they might be talking about.
From Sabino Canyon.
Thank you for your many encouraging comments about our move to Tucson!
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Taffy

Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful!
November 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderfully clear capture
November 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the cacti and such a wonderful vista, I don't think they would waste much time in conversation , but to say -" Lets stay here awhile to soak up the sun !!" fav
November 15th, 2024  
