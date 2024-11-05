Sign up
Previous
Photo 3153
Cacti in Conversation
I began to wonder, when I saw these two, what they might be talking about.
From Sabino Canyon.
Thank you for your many encouraging comments about our move to Tucson!
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
3
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4276
photos
331
followers
146
following
863% complete
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th November 2024 11:59am
Tags
arizona
,
cacti
,
tucson
,
saguaro
,
sabino_canyon
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful!
November 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderfully clear capture
November 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the cacti and such a wonderful vista, I don't think they would waste much time in conversation , but to say -" Lets stay here awhile to soak up the sun !!" fav
November 15th, 2024
