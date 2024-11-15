Previous
Market Day MeetUp by taffy
Photo 3154

Market Day MeetUp

We went to the Friday market not too far from where we now live. Interesting booths and fun to people (and pet) watch. The dog on the right has a retinal problem so actually needs to wear these prescription goggles.
Taffy

Walks @ 7 ace
What a great image! The look of the pup on the left is almost surprise. Fav.
November 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet. Looks as though they are saying 'Listen do you want to know a secret'
November 25th, 2024  
