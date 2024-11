Costa Hummingbird in the Morning Light

Tucson is definitely a wonderful place to live, though it's consuming a lot of time to get settled! The patio project is almost done, so we decided to explore bird feeders. We found a fellow who makes them here in Tucson and hung 2 just over the patio wall, along with a hummingbird feeder just outside one of our windows. Yesterday, birds started to arrive and munch away! This hummingbird, though, apparently was more interested in watching the finches eat at their feeders than going to her own!