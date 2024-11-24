Sign up
Photo 3156
Get That Lens Out of Here!
I loved this bird's expression! She seemed rather annoyed with me, perhaps interrupting her breakfast?
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4279
photos
331
followers
146
following
864% complete
View this month »
3156
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd November 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
arizona
,
tucson
,
lesser_goldfinch
,
bird_on_feeder
Walks @ 7
ace
I agree, definitely annoyance - well seen!!!
November 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
November 25th, 2024
