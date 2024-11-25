The finches really seemed to like the feeder so I ended up with, of course, way too many images of them. for this one, I played around with the Topaz Impression App, starting with a preset that according to them is a style they call "Edward Hopper." Maybe if I stretch, I can see a resemblance to the lighting in his famous Diner painting, but I don't really see it. Still, fun to play around with the app.
