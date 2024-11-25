Previous
Bird
Bird

The finches really seemed to like the feeder so I ended up with, of course, way too many images of them. for this one, I played around with the Topaz Impression App, starting with a preset that according to them is a style they call "Edward Hopper." Maybe if I stretch, I can see a resemblance to the lighting in his famous Diner painting, but I don't really see it. Still, fun to play around with the app.
Taffy

ace
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This turned out beautifully.
November 27th, 2024  
KV ace
The birds have been super active at our feeders too… we’ve had some cooler weather so that may have helped. This edit is quite interesting.
November 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous edit
November 27th, 2024  
