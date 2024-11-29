Sign up
Photo 3158
Am I Late? Yes, a Bit!
I'm really enjoying the bird feeders. Right now the finches are very active, sometimes up to 8 or more at a time. And occasionally, I get lucky and capture a story-telling image.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4281
photos
331
followers
146
following
Tags
tucson
,
bird-feeder
,
finches
