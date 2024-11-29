Previous
Am I Late? Yes, a Bit! by taffy
Am I Late? Yes, a Bit!

I'm really enjoying the bird feeders. Right now the finches are very active, sometimes up to 8 or more at a time. And occasionally, I get lucky and capture a story-telling image.
