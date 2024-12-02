Previous
Hummingbird and His Shadow by taffy
Hummingbird and His Shadow

At the feeder last evening in the strong light of the setting sun.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
Casablanca ace
So cool to get that shadow too!
December 3rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
VERY nicely captured!
December 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool and so artistic looking.
December 3rd, 2024  
