Previous
Photo 3159
Hummingbird and His Shadow
At the feeder last evening in the strong light of the setting sun.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
3
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
865% complete
3159
19
3
main_album
NIKON Z 8
2nd December 2024 7:24pm
Tags
shadow
,
hummingbird
,
sc
,
bird-in-flight
,
selective_color
Casablanca
ace
So cool to get that shadow too!
December 3rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
VERY nicely captured!
December 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool and so artistic looking.
December 3rd, 2024
