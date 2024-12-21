Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3161
Autumn in the Desert
The Sonoran Desert (in Tucson) is the greenest in the world, which means we even have autumn colors! It was a beautiful day in Sabino Canyon.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4284
photos
330
followers
146
following
866% complete
View this month »
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th December 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
autumn
,
arizona
,
tucson
,
sabino_canyon
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the light and the composition 😍
December 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Wow… just beautiful.
December 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How delightful. I would not have expected that!
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close