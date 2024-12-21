Previous
Autumn in the Desert by taffy
Autumn in the Desert

The Sonoran Desert (in Tucson) is the greenest in the world, which means we even have autumn colors! It was a beautiful day in Sabino Canyon.
Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Elisa Smith ace
Love the light and the composition 😍
December 20th, 2024  
KV ace
Wow… just beautiful.
December 20th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How delightful. I would not have expected that!
December 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2024  
