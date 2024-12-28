Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3163
Sunset Over the Mountain
Tonight's sky was one of the most beautiful we've seen since our move. And, of course, I had my birding lens on the camera, a happy accident.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4286
photos
330
followers
146
following
866% complete
View this month »
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th December 2024 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
tucson
gloria jones
ace
An artful photo...The sunset's colors are gorgeous...great composition.
December 29th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Wow! Amazing
December 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close