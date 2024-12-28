Sunset Over the Mountain

Previous
Tonight's sky was one of the most beautiful we've seen since our move. And, of course, I had my birding lens on the camera, a happy accident.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Taffy

ace
gloria jones ace
An artful photo...The sunset's colors are gorgeous...great composition.
December 29th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Wow! Amazing
December 29th, 2024  
