Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3165
Waving Hello During Fly-By
This little black throated sparrow is one of my favorite birds now hanging out reliably at our bird feeders. It's one of what appears to be a pair, or maybe there are just a few of them. They seem to get along well with the finches.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4288
photos
331
followers
146
following
867% complete
View this month »
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
17th January 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
black-throated_sparrow
,
tucson_bird_life
Corinne C
ace
Wow wonderful timing
January 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
January 19th, 2025
JENorton
ace
What a shot! BIF are so tough but you nailed it.
January 19th, 2025
Erika
ace
Beautiful
January 19th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture with the extended wings. It has such lovely markings!
January 19th, 2025
Barb
ace
Superb capture! Perfect dof!
January 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close