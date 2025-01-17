Previous
Waving Hello During Fly-By by taffy
Photo 3165

Waving Hello During Fly-By

This little black throated sparrow is one of my favorite birds now hanging out reliably at our bird feeders. It's one of what appears to be a pair, or maybe there are just a few of them. They seem to get along well with the finches.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Corinne C
Wow wonderful timing
January 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome photograph
January 19th, 2025  
JENorton
What a shot! BIF are so tough but you nailed it.
January 19th, 2025  
Erika
Beautiful
January 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful capture with the extended wings. It has such lovely markings!
January 19th, 2025  
Barb
Superb capture! Perfect dof!
January 19th, 2025  
