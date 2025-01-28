Previous
Sunset at Lands End by taffy
Photo 3166

Sunset at Lands End

We are fortunate to have been invited to visit with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. We had a wonderful family run sunset cruise with dinner and a little whale watching as well as the surrounding sights as the sun went down.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sounds utterly idyllic
January 29th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Wonderful image of your location. Just gorgeous.
January 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact