Hiding in Plain Sight by taffy
Photo 3167

Hiding in Plain Sight

A finch "hides" in the branches of the palo verde tree. Clearly, he does not have much understanding of color contrast!
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Taffy

Barb ace
Beautiful bird!
February 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
February 8th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lol - he did give you a nice background for your photo..
February 8th, 2025  
