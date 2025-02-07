Sign up
Photo 3167
Hiding in Plain Sight
A finch "hides" in the branches of the palo verde tree. Clearly, he does not have much understanding of color contrast!
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
3
5
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4290
photos
331
followers
146
following
867% complete
View this month »
3167
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
7th February 2025 1:57pm
bird
finch
birding
palo_verde_tree
Barb
ace
Beautiful bird!
February 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
February 8th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lol - he did give you a nice background for your photo..
February 8th, 2025
