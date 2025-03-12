Previous
Gambel Quails on a Dinner Date by taffy
Gambel Quails on a Dinner Date

This beautiful pair of Gambel Quail stopped by our seed block and enjoyed an evening meal (or snack?). They are really beautiful birds, and very very skittish so I find them hard to photograph.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

julia ace
How cute are they..
March 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this amazing looking bird.
March 13th, 2025  
