Previous
Photo 3170
Gambel Quails on a Dinner Date
This beautiful pair of Gambel Quail stopped by our seed block and enjoyed an evening meal (or snack?). They are really beautiful birds, and very very skittish so I find them hard to photograph.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4293
photos
331
followers
146
following
868% complete
View this month »
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th March 2025 7:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
tucson
,
gambel_quail
julia
ace
How cute are they..
March 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this amazing looking bird.
March 13th, 2025
