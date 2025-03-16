Sign up
Previous
Photo 3171
Side-Eye Glance from Western Bluebird
Cute little bird watching a concert in the park.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
3
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4294
photos
331
followers
146
following
868% complete
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
16th March 2025 3:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
arizona
,
tucson
,
framing
,
western-bluebird
,
catalina_state_park
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and framing!
March 18th, 2025
