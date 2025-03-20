Previous
Desert Octopus by taffy
Desert Octopus

Blooming in Catalina State Park in Tucson, AZ, this particular cholla cactus made me wonder if it was dreaming of being an ocean-dwelling octopus.
Taffy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Ouch, great detail
March 20th, 2025  
